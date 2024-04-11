Hall announces candidacy for Cleveland City Council

CLEVELAND — Rachel Hall is announcing her candidacy for Cleveland City Council Position 5 on the upcoming May 4 ballot.

“I can think of no greater privilege than being chosen as a representative for those who call Cleveland home. When you see a member of city council, you should see a face of someone who aligns with your beliefs who will take a stand on issues that matter to you,” Hall said.

Hall cites her core values as honesty, integrity, service, hard-work, and humor and laid out the following as her beliefs.

· Business development and business retention are central to positive growth and should be one of the primary goals of the city for the next several years in order to have a healthier budget and fund balance.

· Aging infrastructure needs updating and repair while new infrastructure is added to promote business and residential growth; and this will take time and a need to seek out grants and other funding options for long-term capital projects.

· Public safety is a top priority to residents and businesses in town and needs adequate funding.

· Residents would like an increase in local options for dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation.

· A multi-year strategic direction, including annual budgets and financial reports, should be posted online for increased communication and transparency, because the money used to fund the city belongs to the taxpayer who has a right to know where and how the money is being spent.

· City Hall, including paid employees, elected officials, and appointed board members, should have a system of checks-and-balances in place to operate efficiently and within the best interest of the community and should represent diversity of the city.

· Families deserve safe drinking water, clean streets, roads in good repair, quality educational opportunities, recreational activities nearby, and community gathering places such as parks, libraries, museums, and venues for all ages.

· Parks should be updated, maintained year-round, and have accessible play areas for children of any age, including play areas for children with disabilities or special needs.

· Veterans, senior citizens, children, and families living in poverty have a voice to be heard in the community and need access to support and services that will help them improve or maintain a positive quality of life within our city.

· Cleveland has many great people who call the city their home.