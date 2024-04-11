Vickery running for Dayton City Council

DAYTON — Sarah Vickery has announced that she will be running for Dayton City Council Position 2.

Three other candidates have also entered the race, the incumbent who voted for increased taxes and a new bond, a previous Council seat holder who also voted in favor of increased taxes and a bond, and a candidate who has encouraged support for Sheila Jackson Lee, a well-known Houston Democrat.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for a position on Dayton City Council,” said Vickery. “I am a TRUE fiscal conservative with strong leadership skills. It is crucial that we elect leaders who will commit to being responsive to citizens’ concerns and questions. I value input and intend to share information freely with the citizens of Dayton. I also value conservative spending and better management of resources. We’ve seen what the other candidates are capable of and, frankly, we can’t aord more of that. Our debt is so high that nearly half of what we pay in property taxes each year is earmarked to pay down debt. That’s unacceptable.”

Being a responsible steward of the taxpayers’ dollars is a priority for Vickery. She says there are three issues that she would stand firm on.

“My first concern is keeping homeowners in their homes. I will not vote for any measure that would increase property tax burdens on our citizens unless they get to vote too. Higher taxes are also difficult on business owners. Our local businesses are often the ones who step up to sponsor sports teams and contribute to organizations in the city. Their success is our success,” Vickery said.

Vickery’s second priority will focus on debt.

“I will not vote for any new bond debt where voter approval is not required. I believe the voters should have a voice when it comes to debt, they are responsible for paying back.” she says.

Vickery’s final third major concern for the city is spending.

“Lean times call for lean budgets and I believe that in order to get our city back on track, we must curb unnecessary spending. I will advocate for budgets that are conservative and prioritize public safety and infrastructure over everything else. The bulk of spending should benefit all of our citizens.”

Vickery has spoken at several council meetings over the past few years to oppose higher property taxes, bonds, and inflated budgets.

She is President of the Liberty County Republican Women’s Club, a sustaining supporter of the Liberty County Republican Party, Vice President of Friends of Jones Public Library, and she volunteers with organizations such as Meals on Wheels and The 27 Dresses Project. She has also made and donated Texas-themed quilts to several organizations including Liberty/Chambers CASA, Dayton Volunteer Fire Department and Just Amazing Youth Sports to help with their fundraising efforts.