Holt Opens Liberty Office Posted in: NewsLocal Government Phil Baragas of Hardin Sign Company finishes placing the sign for Texas House District 18 Rep. Janis Holt's district office in Liberty. Texas House District 18 Rep. Janis Holt's district office in Liberty is open for residents of the district to use as a resource to voice opinions or concerns. LIBERTY— Residents in the county now have an added tool to address concerns or voice opinions as Texas House District