LCHA Chair arrested after morning raid

LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority Chairman Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges.

Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.

According to Dwerna Allen, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General, the search was conducted by investigators of that office along with Texas Rangers and the assistance of local agencies.

According to several sources, including Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Bush has been charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft by Public Servant ranging between $30-150,000, both felony charges.

According to Bergman, there was no indictment of Bush related to the charges, and the HUD-OIG and Texas Rangers were investigating. She also said her office would oversee the prosecution of any charges and had been on the scene.

A press conference is planned for early Friday morning to discuss the charges against Bush.

Bush also serves as Liberty County Elections Administrator and is a commissioner with ESD No. 7.

We have contacted his representatives for comment and are awaiting a response.