Complaint by former housing director at center of Bush investigation

LIBERTY – The Liberty County Courthouse was the scene of a press conference held by District Attorney Jennifer Bergman regarding the recent arrest of Klint Bush.

Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges related to his role as chair of the county housing authority.

Bergman relayed only a few more details than those made available during his arrest.

“First, I remind you that Mr. Bush enjoys the presumption of innocence in this matter,” Bergman told those in attendance before outlining the investigation.

“In the fall of 2021, the Texas Rangers received a complaint regarding Klint Bush and allegations of fraudulent activity involving the Liberty County Housing Authority, after which an official investigation was opened,” said Bergman.

That investigation is led by the Texas Rangers and HUD-OIG, who executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the LCHA.

By days end, Bush had been taken into custody on charges of Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft by Public Servant ranging between $30-150,000, both felony charges.

During the press conference, Bergman revealed that the amount was believed to be $33,978.49.

That detail was the only significant information provided during the press conference, but Bergman also said the warrants issued thus far were only the initial portion of the investigation.

“This is an intricate scheme that’s best explained through the written affidavit that was filed with the arrest warrant in this case,” said Bergman.

When asked why Bush had been arrested without any indictments and the investigation having been completed, Bergman said, “This was one portion of this investigation, and I believe there was additional things that needed to be obtained in order to fully complete different portions of it.”

Those documents appear to suggest the investigation resulted from a complaint by former LCHA Director Delores Moore, who was fired from her job in 2021.

“In Moore’s statement, she provided extensive details concerning Bush’s misuse of LCHA funds through numerous means,” the affidavit reads.

Those allegations refer to money received through the CARES Act and several equipment purchases for the housing authority, PPE items, and a piece of property purchased by that organization.

Those documents appear to suggest no evidence of personal or financial gain by Bush.

It is important to note that Moore is named in a lawsuit by the LCHA alleging fraud and conversion against her and two other defendants while working for the housing authority.

Following the press conference, Michelle Mangum-Merendino spoke on behalf of Bush.

“When you have great facts, you try your case in the courtroom. When you don’t, you try them in the press. I hope you will reserve your judgment to allow him to obtain counsel and cooperate. I believe at the end of the day, what will be discovered is that Mr. Bush obtained and maintained absolutely zero benefit of this,” she said.

Bush is currently out on bond from the Liberty County Jail.