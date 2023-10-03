Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness Announces for Re-Election

CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT -(EDITORIAL DISCLAIMER: Candidate Announcements are accepted from candidates seeking office and are run as submitted by the candidates.)

I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election as Precinct 6 Constable, and I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your continued support. Serving our community has been an incredible journey, and I am dedicated to building upon our shared progress for an even safer and more secure future in Precinct 6.

I strongly believe in community policing, a philosophy that is rooted in open communication and partnerships between law enforcement and our community. Rest assured, I am unwavering in my commitment to my approach, and I guarantee that my office remains accessible and responsive to your needs. Safety is a collective responsibility, and together, we will enhance the security of our neighborhoods and continue to help ensure our communities, families, and schools are safe.

My dedication to our community’s well-being is unwavering. Throughout my career, I’ve earned certifications as a firefighter, arson investigator, hazardous materials technician, emergency medical technician, and a master peace officer. Additionally, I take great pride in having graduated from the University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy, a testament to my commitment to excellence and life-long learning. Currently, I also serve in the United States Coast Guard Reserve as a maritime law enforcement specialist, providing a wealth of knowledge and experience to assure our community’s continued safety.

As a parent myself, I understand the paramount importance of our children’s safety. Every decision I make as your Constable is guided by not only their well-being but that of your family’s as well. Together, we will create a safe environment where our children can grow, play, and flourish. My family is at the heart of my values. I am proud to be married to District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman, and we have two wonderful children. We share a deep commitment to creating a secure and caring community, one where every family in Precinct 6 can enjoy that same sense of security. My wife and I are active members of our community and are members of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. In addition, I am a member of the Lions Club of Cleveland, VFW Post 1839, and the Board of Directors of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. I am dedicated to serving others in both my professional and personal life.

As we approach the upcoming election, I humbly seek your support once more. Together, we will continue the vital work of fortifying our community and ensuring a brighter, safer future for all. I ask you to re-elect me as your Precinct 6 Constable and make our community a place we’re all proud to call home.

Thank you for your trust, and I look forward to serving you for another term.