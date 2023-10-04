Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins galore

DAYTON – As we enter the fall season, pumpkin patches are beginning to pop up around the area.

Members of First Methodist Dayton and Dayton High School football players were incredibly hard at work this past Sunday unloading pumpkins as far as the eye could see. This will be the fifth year First Methodist has offered pumpkins to the community.

An 18-wheeler brought a truckload of unique pumpkins, including gourds, white pumpkins, and orange pumpkins in many sizes.

It will open on Oct. 5, and the last day will be Oct. 28. The hours will be Thursday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring your family, friends, and the little ones to see this scenic patch, where you may take photos on a tractor decorated with scarecrows, hay bales, and several other festive holiday backdrops.

Pick out the best pumpkin for your carving and decoration.

They will range anywhere from one dollar to twenty dollars. All proceeds will go to community outreach ministries such as Universal Agape Love and other service organizations.

First Methodist Dayton is located at 106 S. Cleveland St.