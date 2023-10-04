Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins galore

Ariel Turner
ariel.turner@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
Community
Worship
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Members of First Methodist Dayton and the Dayton High School football program work to set up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Pastor Guy Williams inspects pumpkins at the First Methodist Dayton Pumpkin Patch.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Volunteers work to unload and set up pumpkins at First Methodist Dayton.

DAYTON – As we enter the fall season, pumpkin patches are beginning to pop up around the area. 

Members of First Methodist Dayton and Dayton High School football players were incredibly hard at work this past Sunday unloading pumpkins as far as the eye could see. This will be the fifth year First Methodist has offered pumpkins to the community. 

An 18-wheeler brought a truckload of unique pumpkins, including gourds, white pumpkins, and orange pumpkins in many sizes.   

It will open on Oct. 5, and the last day will be Oct. 28. The hours will be Thursday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.   

Bring your family, friends, and the little ones to see this scenic patch, where you may take photos on a tractor decorated with scarecrows, hay bales, and several other festive holiday backdrops. 

Pick out the best pumpkin for your carving and decoration.  

They will range anywhere from one dollar to twenty dollars. All proceeds will go to community outreach ministries such as Universal Agape Love and other service organizations. 

First Methodist Dayton is located at 106 S. Cleveland St. 

