Liberty County residents be advised

The Vindicator has received information about an individual, identifying himself as a representative of Liberty County, approaching area residents at their home asking questions about the March 1 primary.

The individual is reportedly driving a new black SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.

According to County Attorney Matthew Poston, no one from his office or the county elections office is conducting any such investigation. The county has contracted no one in any capacity.

According to Sheriff Bobby Rader, no official complaint has been filed with the sheriff's department, and his office is investigating no such complaint.

"The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has not received any complaints about an investigator approaching Liberty County residents asking them if they voted in the last primary election. Please be advised that the Liberty County Sheriff's Office is not conducting any such investigation. The investigator in question is not an employee of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office," Rader said to The Vindicator.

The individual reportedly is inquiring about which primary the voter cast a ballot in and whether they did so early or on election day.

Rader did say there is no ordinance against anyone going door to door taking a survey; however, if anyone claims to be representing the sheriff's department, you should reach out to the LCSO.

The county attorney further advises that if anyone is approached and feels something inappropriate or illegal is happening, they should contact the sheriff's office and make a report. You can contact the LCSO at 936-336-4500.

Anyone that has questions about voting or information about the elections process can contact the Liberty County Office of Elections at 936-253-8050.