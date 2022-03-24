Son of Liberty County Pastor headed to Ukraine to assist refugees

It is seldom we see such a father and son team that brings so much to not only our local community but to an international incident as well but in Liberty County, that is what is unfolding now. Pastor Kevin Howard of The Sanctuary of Cleveland Church serves his community not only as his church Pastor but also volunteers as a Chaplain for Sheriff Bobby Rader's Family Assistance Unit within that agency and holds the classification of Senior Chaplain after completing the course with the International Conference of Police Chaplains ( ICPC ) recently. And now, Pastor Howard said his son, Igor, will be leaving soon to serve with the organization, Compassion Services International that is involved in global disaster relief.

It is easy to see that Pastor Howard is proud of his son as he says, My oldest son, Igor Howard just graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in economics and was offered the opportunity to serve with Compassion Services International for 90 day in Krakow, Poland helping with refugees from Ukraine. He will be in charge of team logistics and organizing US teams to come over with supplies and then the delivery of items to Ukraine.

He will also serve as liaison with CSI and help manage a 75 room hotel as well as additional resources that CSI is providing for the refugees.

Igor will be leaving next week, and because this is a volunteer position, he is self-funding. We are raising the funds personally and through our church. Pastor Howard goes on to say; Our family would certainly appreciate your kind thoughts and prayers for our son.