McNair files suit against Wilson, contesting election

A lawsuit was e-filed Monday, March 28, in the Liberty County District Clerks Office just before 5 pm by Craig McNair naming County Commissioner Pct. 4 Leon Wilson.

The suit contests that during the March 1, 2022, Republican Party Primary election in that race allegedly 17 voters cast ballots in the wrong commissioner's precinct, thus casting an "illegal vote" in a race decided by only five.

The suit seeks to throw out that election and asks that an entirely new election be held.

