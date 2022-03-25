Douglas “Curly” Wayne Robinson, Jr., M.D

November 12, 1947 – March 25, 2022

Douglas “Curly” Wayne Robinson, Jr., M.D., 74, was lovingly and peacefully called home by the Lord on March 25, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Curly was born in Gilmore, Texas on November 12, 1947 to Emma Ruth Little and Douglas Wayne Robinson, Sr.

Curly was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, surgeon, friend, and mentor.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Cynthia Kolb Robinson; three daughters, Jennifer Estoll (Greg), Sarah Hodge (Chris), and Anne Mason (Billy); and 12 grandchildren: Chloe, Elijah, Bethany, James, Peter, William, Nathan, and Margaret Estoll; Ellie and Anna Hodge; Everly and Annabelle Mason.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 2022

1:00 P.M.

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE ROAD, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209

Rev. Donna Strieb will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Surgical Society, https://www.texassurgical.org/online-payments/donations/.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE.

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 – (210) 227-8221