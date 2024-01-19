Missick Announces candidacy for Texas State Representative

SHEPHERD — Stephen Andrew Missick, a resident of Shepherd and the Pastor of King of Saints Church in Cleveland is running to represent House District 18, which consists of Liberty, San Jacinto, East Montgomery and Hardin Counties.

Missick has thirty years of military service with two deployments to Iraq. He has served four years on the military border missions. Missick has been all across the Texas border from Brownsville to El Paso. The Border Issue is a crisis that must be confronted. As a State Representative in Austin, Missick will continue his efforts to secure our border to keep our nation and our community safe. He has seen the effectiveness of the border wall and will support the building of more wall. Texas needs to do more to protect our border.

Missick served as a combatant, and then became a military chaplain and took care of the spiritual and emotional needs of our Soldiers, for over a decade.

Missick pastors a church near the Colony Ridge/Terrenos Houston so-called “development.” As State Representative, Missick will bring accountability and rule of law to Colony Ridge, and remove the special privileges that the incumbent has granted to John and Trey Harris. Colony Ridge is, according to the Department of Justice, a fraudulent scheme that exploits impoverished Hispanics. Missick will work with law enforcement to bring Colony Ridge/Terrenos Houston under control and obligate the Harris brothers to repair the environmental damage Colony Ridge has wrought upon Liberty County.

“State Representative Ernest Bailes helped create Colony Ridge/Terrenos Houston through House Bill 4341. There are currently 75,000 residents living in squalor in the third-world shanty-town of Colony Ridge. Most of these people are illegal aliens. Ernest Bailes and the Harris Brothers intend to grow the population of Colony Ridge to 250,000. If we don’t confront this issue now, the cancer of Colony Ridge will consume this entire House District. There are reports that the Gulf and Sinaloa Mexican Drug Cartels invested in Colony Ridge and have a strong presence there. We need to drive the drug cartels out of, not only Colony Ridge, but this entire House District,” stated Missick.

Missick is the MAGA candidate and a supporter of President Trump. He will work to completely abolish property taxes, which currently have rates that are onerous, exploitative, and confiscatory. Missick supports our homeschooling families and will work to pass school choice in order to improve the quality of education, and create new opportunities for all Texas families.

Missick is a pro-life activist and will fight to defend our freedoms, which are under constant attack from the left, which includes, freedom of speech and religion and the right to bear arms.

Missick will fight corruption and will introduce legislation to ensure that our elections are free, fair and clean.