Plum Grove votes to reinstate Joslin, controversy remains

PLUM GROVE —There never seems to be a lack of drama during Plum Grove’s city council meetings and they did not miss a beat at the most recent gathering.

Council met on Dec. 11 and approved the reinstatement of former Police Chief John Joslin. The only problem is that Brandon Frazier is still employed in that same position.

Joslin was terminated from his position with the city in March 2022, presumably after the then-council learned that Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman would not sponsor Joslin as a witness.

Shortly after, Frazier was appointed to fill that position, which, by every indication, he still holds.

“He was not fired. He did not resign,” Arrendell told The Vindicator.

Before an executive session to discuss a demand letter from Joslin, the council heard from former longtime council member Diane Chunn, who delivered a petition against the reinstatement of Joslin.

“Citizens that have signed the petition would be willing to file lawsuits against the council, the council members, for hiring him back,” said Chunn. “He was let go for reasons and cause.”

In her comments, she cited previous charges of perjury and tampering with government records that have plagued Joslin in recent years, charges that he argues have gone away.

Chunn also noted that City Secretary Missy Jo Pouncey had filed a complaint against Joslin, which Chunn believes would put Pouncey in a peculiar predicament if he was reappointed.

Following the executive session, councilman Kevin Lee tried to table the reinstatement of Joslin until he and the other council members could further investigate his record. Lee, along with Arrendell and Councilwoman Deborah Bell, seemed on the same page, hoping that the former lawman could bring his attorney and clear up any issues.

“I’m already out too much money dealing with y’all as it is,” said Joslin. “Either vote on it or no.”

At that point, former mayor and newly appointed councilwoman LeeAnn Penton-Walker, who led the original hiring of Joslin in 2020, made a motion to reinstate Joslin, arguing the issue had been put off for some time.

“I think he fought hard to get it on the agenda, and we address it tonight,” said LeeAnn Penton-Walker.

Once the vote was taken, Lee, who initially wanted to table the item, joined Penton-Walker, Rodney Walker and Danielle Enloe in favor of reinstating Joslin.

At that point, the discussion moved to the unpaid wages for Joslin, which seemed to be a point of contention, as Pouncey pointed to funding issues.

“We have like $10,000 in our account,” said Pouncey, “Payroll’s only $20,000 a month.”

“I’m not worried about backpay,” said Joslin, “except for the two months that I’m owed.”

During the discussion, James and Crystal Autrey resigned from the fire department.

“Hopefully, that will help you pay back the back wages for him,” said James Autrey.

The motion was approved to pay back Joslin after the new year and budget amendments were made. Joslin has yet to be sworn in officially as of press time.

The council also approved Danielle Enloe’s resignation as mayor pro-tem and voted to name Lee to the vacant position.

Things should be interesting moving forward as three positions will be on the ballot in May, with Arrendell, Penton-Walker and her husband all up for reelection

As for who exactly is the actual police chief, well, that appears up in the air at this time, but The Vindicator will continue to follow this story.