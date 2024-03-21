Republicans and Democrats to hold county conventions

LIBERTY — This weekend will be big for local political parties, as they do business at the county level and select delegates to their state conventions later this year.

Both conventions will be filled with partisan rhetoric and excitement as the Republicans and Democrats consider resolutions that could impact party platforms. The convention also serves as a requirement for anyone interested in serving at the state or national conventions.

Liberty County Republican Party Chair Wes Thomas is appealing to anyone who voted in the 2024 Republican Primary and wants to share their voice to attend the convention. Thomas believes crafting the platform and holding elected officials accountable is essential.

“It’s what defines what it means to be a Texas Republican. The convention process is how we change the platform to reflect our principles and values that we want elected officials to represent,” Thomas said.

Liberty County Democrat Party Chair Michael Mark is excited to see a good turnout of those who voted in the party primary earlier this month. He hopes to put a solid group of delegates together for the state convention in El Paso this June.

“I encourage all Liberty County Democrats to attend so we can gear up for the general election in November,” Mark said.

Republicans will assemble at the Jack Hartel Building at 318 San Jacinto St, on Saturday, March 23, at 8 a. m., while Democrats will meet the same day at 10 a.m. in the County Court at Law No. 1 Courtroom in the Liberty County Courthouse located at 1923 Sam Houston St.