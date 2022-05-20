SANDOVAL APPOINTED AS GM FOR CLCND

Claudia Sandoval of Anahuac was recently appointed as the General Manager of the Chambers-Liberty Counties Navigation District by the Board of Commissioners of the District. Mrs. Sandoval replaces Mary Beth Stengler following Mrs. Stengler’s retirement in December, 2021.

Sandoval is a Graduate of Anahuac High School and holds a Certificate in Office Support from Lee College in Baytown. She began her career with Chambers County working in the Sheriff’s Department and the Solid Waste Department before coming to CLCND in April 2005. She was selected from a list of eight applicants that applied for the position.

Sandoval began her employment with CLCND as the Bookkeeper and was advanced to Administrative Assistant in 2009. Since that time, she has become well versed in the financial records and administration of all aspects of the District. She was appointed as Interim Manager in January 2022 and served in that capacity until April 2022 at which time the Board of Commissioners appointed her as the formal General Manager.

Chambers-Liberty Counties Navigation District is comprised of parts of both Chambers and Liberty Counties. The Board is appointed by the Chambers and Liberty Counties Commissioners Courts. Current Chambers County members are Dave Wilcox, Jimmy Turner from Anahuac and David Barber from Mont Belvieu.

The Liberty County members are Frank Jordan and Leon Blackwelder.