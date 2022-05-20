Kissin’ Kuzzins

- John Johnson, Chairman of the Jasper County Historical Commission, announced that familysearch.org affiliate Owen Vaughn will be one of the presenters at the Jasper County Genealogy/History Conference. His topic: “What You Need to Know to Use familysearch.org’. Other presenters on the schedule are Sherrie Leach, Jamie Carter Bollich, Stanley Fletcher, James Grays et al from the Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum, and Linda Reynolds, Director of the East Texas Research Center. Sherrie Leach will discuss “What to Do With a Mystery DNA Match?,” and Jamie Carter Bollich will present “Solomon Wright: A Southeast Texan Rambles into History.” Stanley Fletcher will offer a great presentation on Moses Rose, and representatives from the Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum will present “The Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum.” Linda Reynolds will demonstrate “Genealogy and History Abounds in the East Texas Research Center.” The Conference is free to the public, and authors can come and sell their books for free. Books offered for sale by the Jasper County Historical Commission will be there for the public to buy. For more information, contact John Johnson at (409) 384-6441 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- Two sisters, Katie Wilson Moak and Louise Wilson Jetton, will discuss, sell, and sign the book they wrote together, Dueling Sisters, at about 7:15 pm on Monday, June 6, for the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 East Court Street in Newton. Both of them grew up near Old Salem. Katie will also discuss, sign, and sell the children's book she authored, Napoleon and the Hurricane. At 6:30 pm, Sandra Litton and other volunteers like Joan Smith and Lori Horne will have desserts and refreshments for guests and members to enjoy. President Ruth Dusan will conduct a short business meeting at 7 pm, after which Louise and Katie will speak. The door prize for this meeting is Ancient North America: Archeology of a Continent by Brian Fagan, a copy of which has been donated to the Newton County Public Library for you to check out. For more information, contact President Ruth Dusan at (409) 379-5694 or jrdusan@windstream.net or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

Joan Ragland and her sister Kathy will discuss “The Ancestry of the Bennett Family” for the June 20 Angelina County Genealogical Society meeting at 5 pm at a location yet to be determined. For more information, contact President Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

- Conference Director Dickie Dixon is shaping up a number of conferences sponsored by the Angelina County Genealogical Society in 2022. The next one on the calendar is Saturday, June 25, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Meeting Room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 South Chestnut in Lufkin. So far, Sherrie Leach is scheduled to speak on “What To Do With A Mystery DNA Match” and Fred Smith on “Did Thomas Jefferson Father Children With Sally Hemings?”. Linda Reynolds, Director of the East Texas Research Center, will present “Genealogy Abounds at the East Texas Research Center.” For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

To submit an item to this column, email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone at (936) 671-1419 or mail to Kissin’ Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review mail, a complimentary copy to the address just listed.