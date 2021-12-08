Smith announces candidacy for JP Pct. 2

Pamela Smith, (R) of Hull, is announcing her candidacy for the position of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Liberty County.

This comes as no surprise to those that know her, as she is a fair-minded person who embodies the concepts of truth and equality. "The citizens of Liberty County deserve to be treated fairly, and with respect, in all situations, especially at times such as a death in the family, or while in court for minor offenses such as a JP will handle".

More information is available at

Pam Smith for Liberty County JP precinct 2 on Facebook