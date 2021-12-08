Kissin' Kuzzins

(1) Angelina County Genealogical Society newsletter editor Jamie Carter Bollich will discuss Mollie Bailey for the Liberty County Historical Commission at the Hartel Building on 318 San Jacinto in Liberty, Texas at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jsnuary 24, 2021. Jamie is the oldest daughter of Cleveland native Keith Clark Carter and his wife Ghita Brockway Carter. For more information contact Liberty County Historical Commission chairman Linda Jamison at lchc318@gmail.com

(2) The Angelina County Genealogical Society will host its Christmas dinner and Impromptu Auction at 2 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1128 Sayers Street in the house recently purchased by Sarah Quintanilla, which she is going to renovate and run as an Air BnB. President Dickie Dixon will cook a brisket, and members and guests will bring sides and desserts. For more information. Contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail

(3)ACGS will host three events in 2022: the Angelina County African-American Genealogy/History Conference the second week of February, the Angelina County Texas History Conference the second week of April and the Angelina County Genealogy Conference the second week of June.

(4) Former Nacogdoches resident and session guitarist Spence Peppard and country singer Jason Crabb will perform at their first concert together from 6-7:30 p.m on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center. Tickets are $25 per person; call (936) 615-3416.

(5) The Deep East Texas Archeological Society has scheduled its January 10; 2022 and February 7, 2022 meeting by inviting Morris Weeks and Diana Greenlee to speak in Newton Texas. Morris will speak about 7:15 pm after desserts and refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m.. His topic: Knowledge Gained from McFaddin Beach. On February 7th Diana Greenlee will discuss "Poverty Point and Recent Excavations There". At 5 pm that day before she speaks at 7:15 p.m., members and guests of Detas will dine with at The Cedar Tree Restaurant in Jasper, Texas. Sandra Litton and her culinary crew will serve desserts and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. that day. Both of these events will be held at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 East Court Street in Newton Texas. For more information contact President Ruth Dusan at (409) 379-5694 or jrdusan@windstream.net or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com

