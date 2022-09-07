Suit filed against county to bar electronic voting machines

Liberty County has been named in a lawsuit seeking to bar it from using electronic voting machines in elections until proper investigations have been conducted into past elections.

The petition was filed last month in the 75th District Court of Judge Mark Morefield by Lars Kuslich, a Dayton resident. It names Elections Administrator Klint Bush, County Judge Jay Knight and all four county commissioners.

“The right to vote and know that one’s vote is fairly and accurately counted is foundational to our Republic. With this case, Petitioner seeks to eliminate the black box voting system that has developed in this country as it is used in this State. Texas voters no longer know whether their vote has been accurately tabulated or manipulated, and there can be no spot check within reasonable levels of confidence. This is a violation of Petitioner’s Constitutional rights,” the memorandum reads.

The suit is one of many filed by individuals across the state of Texas recently demanding these practices stop until a complete and thorough investigation of every election between the 2020 general election and the May 24, 2022 runoff is conducted.

“This lawsuit is part of a statewide effort to stop using machines for casting ballots and tabulations. So far, 12 counties have been sued with the exact same lawsuit,” said Bush.

These lawsuits appear to be connected to a nationwide effort by Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, who has filed several suits contesting the 2020 Presidential election.

To date, these suits have yielded few results in getting rid of voting machines that started after allegations of irregularities were made in states that used the Dominion voting systems, which Texas does not.

“Our machines were purchased in 2018 by the office of the county clerk. My office has vigorously tested the safety and accuracy of our machines through outside IT vendors, and manual recount audits. We look forward to continuing to conduct safe and fair elections,” said Bush.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved County Attorney Matthew Poston’s office to seek outside counsel on behalf of county officials named in the suit.

Kuslich is expected to represent himself.

The Vindicator will have more on this story as it develops.