Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX

A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of attempted murder and assault of a family member causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony charge of attempted bribery, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.

The report references an arrest affidavit and states the charges are related to an incident that transpired on Aug. 10 in Moody.

The alleged victim was from Gatesville, TX, and in a statement to police, she claimed that Hill had threatened to tie her up before trying to run her over with a car. The report said that the woman claimed she began to walk away before Hill threatened to kill her.

The report said the woman’s mother drove up, and the victim got into the car before Hill is alleged to have blocked the vehicle with her car.

The fight then continued between the two women, and Hill then assaulted the woman, at which time she began to use her colostomy bag to hit her, allegedly.

When police arrived, they observed Hill and another woman were reportedly holding down the alleged victim on the ground while hitting and kicking her.

At that time, the fight was broken up and the women were separated.

EMS was called to the scene as Hill was reportedly bleeding from her side.

According to the report, Hill claimed she had blocked the car to prevent the Gatesville woman from leaving with her mother.

Hill was released on a $67,000 bond, according to the report.

Hill was previously arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Liberty County in 2008.