Voters make big decisions Saturday

LIBERTY COUNTY — Voters in several cities and school districts will head to the polls this Saturday as they make important decisions on their community’s futures.

CITY ELECTIONS

Voters in Liberty will make a historic decision as they will select the first new mayor in nearly two decades, following news earlier this year that Mayor Carl Pickett was stepping down after 18 years at the dais.

Business owner Rudy Cole and current councilman John Hebert Jr are voting for that seat.

Also on the ballot in Liberty are three at-large positions currently held by Chipper Smith, Tommy Brents and Ed Seymour. Smith is stepping away and did not opt for another term.

Voters can vote for up to three candidates, with Bill Griffin, Greg Sattler, Matt Harris, Ross Ward, Brents and Seymour on the ballot.

In Dayton, there are two contested races, the race for City Council Position 1, between incumbent Sherial Lawson and challenger Harry Barnes Jr.

The race for Position 2 will see four contestants: former councilman Alvin Burres, incumbent Janette Goulder- Frick, Liberty County Republican Women’s Club President Sarah Vickery and local business owner Troy Barrett seeking that seat. It will take 50% plus one vote to avoid a runoff election in this race, which would be a first for the city.

In Cleveland there is only one contested race, with Sophia Johnson taking on Rachell Hall for Position 5, currently held by Fred Terrell, who did not seek re-election.

In Daisetta, Mayor Eric Thaxton is challenged by councilwoman Chancie Bailey for that city’s top spot.

In Ames, two contested races appear on the ballot, with Position 2 incumbent Elizbeth “ Liz” Hardy facing a challenge from former mayor Cornelius Gilmore, and Eric “ Tebo” Morris will face incumbent Alfred Lee Freeman, Jr in the Position 4 contest.

Plum Grove will see a pair of contested races, with former councilman Froy Ortiz challenging incumbent Rodney Walker in Position 2 while former councilwoman Diana Chunn taking on incumbent Lee Ann Penton- Walker in the race for Position 4.

SCHOOL ELECTIONS A pair of seats are up on the Liberty ISD Board of Trustees, with Position 3 incumbent Lance Lawrence facing challenger Manuel Martinez IV, and in the race for Position 6, currently held by Rachel Odell, Jeffrey Ryan and Bruce George, are asking voters for their approval.

In Cleveland, Position 1 incumbent Kelly Jenkel- Axton is not seeking another term and Aaron Montesnieto will face off with Bethany Porter, while Jennifer Pena is challenging Position 3 incumbent Chris Wood.

On the ballot in Devers ISD, voters have one contested race, with incumbent Gradee Davis facing a challenge from Frankie Moeller for Position 6.

Tarkington ISD voters will have a big decision to make, as voters are being asked to endorse a $59 million bond to upgrade campus facilities on the prairie.

Election Day Voting Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Hardin City Hall, 142 C.R. 2010, Hardin (Curbside voting available) Devers Elementary School, 201 Chism St., Devers Cleveland ISD Annex Building, 316 E. Dallas St., Cleveland (Curbside voting available) Dolen Baptist Church Gym, 10078 F. M. 787, Cleveland Tarkington ISD Meeting Room, 72 C.R. 2268, Cleveland Hull- Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main St., Daisetta Jack Hartel Admin. Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty (Curbside voting available) Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland ( Curbside voting available) Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton (Curbside voting available) Sante Fe Administration Building, 1680 Road 3540, Cleveland Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church, 25 C. R. 306, Cleveland Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove Ames City Hall, 304 Martin St., Ames Curbside voting is available at the locations designated by calling 936-253-8050.

Limited voting is available only at Jack Hartel Administration Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty.

For more information on the candidates, visit thevindicator.com and find our 2024 City and School Election Guide under Special Sections.