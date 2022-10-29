Voters still have plenty of time to cast ballots early

Early voting is well underway across the county, and as of Saturday morning, 6,649 residents have cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election.

According to Liberty County Elections Administrator, everything appears to be running smoothly at the polls, and there have been no reports of voting issues.

“Everything has been good, and our office is here to field any questions voters may have throughout the election process,” said Bush.

Polling opportunities continue all weekend, with polling locations open Saturday until 7 pm, and on Sunday, polls will be open from Noon until 6 pm.

Polls will remain open each day this week, running from 7 am-7 pm.

Voters may vote at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty, the Dayton Community Center, Hardin City Hall, and Cleveland Civic Center.

“I encourage all registered Liberty County voters to come out and cast a ballot in this important exercise in our democracy,” said Bush.

Highlighting the 2022 Midterm Elections is the race for Texas Governor between Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and several other candidates, with Democrat Beto O’Rourke leading the opposition candidates.

The only local contested county race is for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 between 40-year incumbent Democrat Ronnie Davis and former Pct. 2 Constable Jimmy Belt the Republican. Belt is looking to replace Davis, the only elected Democrat in the county.

Both the Liberty County Democratic and Republican Party chairs are encouraging voters to come out and participate in this very important election.

“I am encouraging all Democrats in Liberty County to get out and vote early,” Democratic Chair Michael Mark said, “and to protect our democracy from the Trump insurrectionists who attacked our government on Jan. 6.”

Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook hopes conservatives will come out and make their voices heard.

“I urge all Republicans to vote the entire ballot and be sure that those in Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 turn their ballots over and vote for Jimmy Belt,” said Cook.

There are three school districts conducting elections, with Cleveland ISD asking voters to approve a $115 million bond for a new middle school and refurbishing the current Cleveland Middle School campus into a ninth and tenth-grade campus, as well as several other projects. CISD officials are hoping this measure will fare better than the last proposal for a new high school campus.

In Liberty, ISD school trustees are asking voters to approve the reallocation of funds that will allow for an additional estimated $ 1.9 million annually for the district. If approved, it would also decrease taxes over last year.

Tarkington ISD is holding school trustee elections with two incumbents seeking re-election and one opening for a new member on the line. Position 1 will see incumbent Paige Bostwick take on Derral Shelton and Justin Morgan; in the race for Position 2, incumbent Donny Haltom will face challenger Susan Rollins, and finally, Position 3 will see Kevin Johnson, Brent Head, and Chase Carpenter vying for the seat currently held by Kem Arnold.

“Voters need to be informed and cast their ballots early or on election day with voting being easier than ever with voting centers,” said Bush.

For more information on the elections, call 936-253-8050, or visit votelibertycounty.com. You can also find The Vindicator’s Election Guide at thevindicator.com under Special Sections or come by our office at 1939 Trinity for a paper copy.