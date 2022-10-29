Broncos roll over Eagles 57-21

SUGARLAND- This one was over at halftime, it was just a matter of seeing what the final score was going to be. The Dayton Broncos picked up their seventh win of the season and more importantly improved to 5-1 in district with a 57-21 win over the Willowridge Eagles on Saturday night at Mercer Stadium.

The win set up a battle for the district championship next week with Fort Bend Marshall. If Dayton can knock off the Buffaloes and Port Neches-Groves takes care of their business with Galena Park on Thursday night, their will be a three-way tie for the district crown. If Marshall wins at Dayton then they will be the outright district champ.

Dayton scored early and often in the first half. The Broncos took the games first drive and went 75-yards on 7-plays with Carson Horton finding Jaxon Day on a 10-yard score and a 7-0 lead with 8:31 left in the first quarter.

Willowridge responded with a nice 72-yard 9-play drive of their own and tied the game at 7 as Travis Willis scored on a 16-yard run with 4:36 left in the opening quarter. The Broncos responded with Vernon Harrison scoring from the 1-yard line and a 14-7 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a big one for Dayton as they took control of the game. Taking over at the Eagles 38-yard line after a short punt. Harrison scored from 10-yards out three-plays later to make the score 22-7.

Later in the quarter, the Broncos went 49-yards on 8-plays with Harrison scoring from the 1 and the advantage was up to 29-7 with 4:31 left in the second quarter. Dayton then took over at the Willowridge 9-yard line on their next series as the snap sailed over the Eagles punter's head. On the next play it was Holden Campbell making it 36-7 with a 9-yard score with 2:34 left in the first half.

The Broncos "D" set up the next score on a Jakari Cooper interception at the Dayton 38-yard line. Six-plays later it was Horton scoring from 12-yards out and the Broncos led 43-7 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Dayton added to their lead with Horton finding Braden White on a 20-yard score and the Broncos led 50-7 with :55 seconds left in the third.

The Eagles cut into the deficit with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter as Penson connected with Nickolas Shock from 17-yards to make it 50-14.

Sheridan Graves then did it on both ends for the final Dayton score of the night by recovering a Willowridge fumble at the Eagles 25-yard line. A few plays later it was Graves plowing in from 4-yards out to run the advantage to 57-14. Willowridge would get the final score of the night with 1:20 left in the contest for the final points of the game.

Horton passed for 161-yards and two touchdowns and then added a third score on the ground while rushing for 79-yards. Harrison rushed for a game high 125-yards on 14-carries. C.J. Hubert caught seven passes for 85-yards. Dayton finished with 420-yards of offense.

Next week game time is set for 7 pm against Marshall at home.