Water discount now available for Dayton residents 65 & up

DAYTON – The opportunity to lower water and sewer rates for residents 65 and over was on Monday night’s agenda and council voted unanimously to make it happen.

“This particular ordinance will allow anyone that is 65 years of age and older to receive a 20 percent discount on their residential water and sewer rates for their primary residence,” City Manager Kimberly Judge told council.

That discount can be obtained by any senior homeowner or renter that is the head of the household and can provide legal proof. To do so, a resident provide documentation showing they are either the homeowner or have a lease agreement documenting they are the renter, as well as copy of their identification.

Those documents can be brought to city offices, where they can sign up for the discount as soon as the current billing cycle.

According to Judge the city is already set up and ready to assist citizens.

The discount does not apply to those renting or leasing from large apartment complexes, where the water is set up through the leasing agency.

For more information contact the city of Dayton at 936-258-2642 or visit their offices at 117 Cook St.