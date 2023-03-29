Bush indicted on multiple charges

LIBERTY – The Vindicator has confirmed through multiple sources that a Liberty County Grand Jury has handed down a true bill indictment on multiple charges against Klint Bush.

Bush was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges related to his role as chair of the county housing authority.

“In the fall of 2021, the Texas Rangers received a complaint regarding Klint Bush and allegations of fraudulent activity involving the Liberty County Housing Authority, after which an official investigation was opened,” said Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman during a press conference following the arrest.

The charges were Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft by Public Servant, ranging between $30-150,000, both felony charges.

Those allegations refer to money received through the CARES Act and several equipment purchases for the housing authority, PPE items, and a piece of property purchased by that organization.

Bush, who was initially out on bond after the charges were levied, has since been jailed again after 253rd District Judge Chap Cain ordered him back to jail for violating bond conditions, where he has remained since February.

There are also reports of a third indictment, but details have not been clarified.

This is a working story; more details will be shared when available.