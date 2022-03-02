Wilson wins, McNair to request recount

If ever anyone needed a reason to demonstrate that every vote counts, Tuesday's Primary certainly provided it, at least in the case of one local race.

As Liberty County voters hit the polls and made their voices heard in the Republican and Democratic Party Primary, nothing came quite with the excitement of the race for Liberty County Commissioner Pct. 4 between incumbent Leon Wilson and former County Judge Craig McNair.

Wilson held a three-vote margin at the close of the night, with a special called session of the ballot review board Wednesday morning to review some 16 provisional ballots that certainly had the potential to make or break that race. After the ballots were culled, only one vote was accepted in that race, bringing Wilson's lead to 1,113 to 1,109.

McNair was present at the review and plans on requesting a recount and review of the voters' roll in the coming days.

"I think there were issues with the redistricting and the way it was handled," said McNair.

While turnout was low locally, residents voted in much larger numbers in the Republican Primary, with many voters trying to have a say in the election of several county offices with only a single candidate on the Democratic ballot locally.

Wilson was grateful that voters elected him to a third term, "I want to thank all of those that supported me, and those that didn't, I will continue to work hard as their commissioner. I also want to recognize my employees, they are the best a man can ask for, and I also want to thank the Lord above."

In the contest for Liberty County Judge, incumbent Jay Knight soundly defeated former Plum Grove Mayor LeeAnn Penton-Walker taking 70.59% percent of the vote 5,416 to 2,257. Knight is unopposed on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

In the race for County Court at Law Place 1, it was incumbent Tommy Chambers winning over Michelle Mangum-Merendino 5,152 to 2,433. Chambers has no Democratic opposition in November.

Delia Sellers had 58.41% of the vote to win the Republican nomination to a second term in that office by defeating Miranda Litton-Hulvey in one of the closer races on the night.

In the race for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Jimmy Belt had a big night defeating Pamela Smith 354 to 200. Belt is the only Republican with a challenger from the Democratic Party in November, with incumbent Ronnie Davis vying for an 11th term.

Another race of local interest saw State Representative Dist. 18 Ernest Bailes win over a slate of four candidates to return to Austin and represent Liberty, Hardin, San Jacinto, and Eastern Montgomery counties.

All votes will final once canvassed by the Republican and Democratic Party.

2022 Liberty County Primary Election Results

- County Judge

Jay Knight - 5,416

Lee-Ann Penton Walker - 2,257

- County Court at Law Place 1

Tommy Chambers - 5,152

Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 2,433

- District Clerk

Delia Sellers - 4,357

Miranda Litton-Hulvey - 3,102

- County Commissioner Pct. 4

Leon Wilson - 1,113

Craig McNair - 1,109

- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Jimmy Belt - 354

Pamela Smith – 200

- State Rep Dist.18

Ernest Bailes - 4,767

Janis Holt - 1,521

Bubba Tullos - 932

Stephen Missick - 514