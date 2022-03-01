Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
2022 Liberty County Primary Election Results

Posted in:
News
Local Government
  • Article Image Alt Text

2022 Liberty County Primary Election Results

- State Rep Dist.18

Ernest Bailes - 4,767

Janis Holt - 1,521

Bubba Tullos - 932

Stephen Missick - 514

- County Judge

Jay Knight - 5,416

Lee-Ann Penton Walker - 2,257

- County Court at Law Place 1

Tommy Chambers - 5,152

Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 2,433

- District Clerk

Delia Sellers - 4,357

Miranda Litton-Hulvey - 3,102

- County Commissioner Pct. 4

Leon Wilson - 1,112

Craig McNair - 1,109

- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Jimmy Belt - 354

Pamela Smith - 200

