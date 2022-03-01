2022 Liberty County Primary Election Results
Posted in:
2022 Liberty County Primary Election Results
- State Rep Dist.18
Ernest Bailes - 4,767
Janis Holt - 1,521
Bubba Tullos - 932
Stephen Missick - 514
- County Judge
Jay Knight - 5,416
Lee-Ann Penton Walker - 2,257
- County Court at Law Place 1
Tommy Chambers - 5,152
Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 2,433
- District Clerk
Delia Sellers - 4,357
Miranda Litton-Hulvey - 3,102
- County Commissioner Pct. 4
Leon Wilson - 1,112
Craig McNair - 1,109
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Jimmy Belt - 354
Pamela Smith - 200