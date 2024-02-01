2024 Greater Cleveland Chamber Banquet

-
West Smith was awarded the 2023 Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year.
-
The Health Center of Southeast Texas received the 2023 Business of the Year award.
-
The Chairman’s Choice Award went to Board Member Matt Bieniek.
-
Front Row: Heidi Soles (left), Treasurer Tasha Childress, Ashleigh Broussard Carter, Chair Kari Dugger, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good, Incoming Chair Brian Garcia and Zack Harkness. Back Row: Preston Bostwick, James Wall, Past Chair Camille Landry, Regina Vollmer, Matt Bieniek, Secretary David Martin.
-
Heidi Soles was acknowledged as the 2023 Alfred G. Anderson Citizen of the Year.
-
Austin Bank was awarded the Best Customer Service award for 2023.
-
-
The ladies of Imaging Excellence received the 2023 Best New Business award.
-
The ladies of Imaging Excellence received the 2023 Best New Business award.
-
The 2023 Best Storefront award was given to Sinful Southern Belles.
-