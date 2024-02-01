2024 Greater Cleveland Chamber Banquet

West Smith was awarded the 2023 Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year.

The Health Center of Southeast Texas received the 2023 Business of the Year award.

The Chairman’s Choice Award went to Board Member Matt Bieniek.

Front Row: Heidi Soles (left), Treasurer Tasha Childress, Ashleigh Broussard Carter, Chair Kari Dugger, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good, Incoming Chair Brian Garcia and Zack Harkness. Back Row: Preston Bostwick, James Wall, Past Chair Camille Landry, Regina Vollmer, Matt Bieniek, Secretary David Martin.

Heidi Soles was acknowledged as the 2023 Alfred G. Anderson Citizen of the Year.

Austin Bank was awarded the Best Customer Service award for 2023.

The ladies of Imaging Excellence received the 2023 Best New Business award.

