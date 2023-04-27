2023 Liberty ISD Education Foundation Grant Winners

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation has awarded the following grants for 2023: Campus/ Teacher Title of Grant Amount LHS Gradee Davis Cardiac Connections and Phlebotomy Phenoms8613.41 Using this innovative EKG simulator, students will be able to gain an understanding of how an electrocardiogram works, how to accurately place EKG leads on the body through rib palpation, and how to recognize and interpret rhythms. They will then be able to apply their knowledge and perform live EKG recordings on patients using the 6-channel ECG machine. Students will also be able to practice their phlebotomy skills on the forearm venipuncture trainers, providing the confidence needed to perform live venipunctures.

This grant is funded in part by The Jeffrey Family Teaching Endowment, The Dahlia McManus Endowment, The CW and Aggie Castle Family Endowment, The JoAnn McGuire Endowment, The C.A. (Abe) Miles Endowment, The First Liberty National Bank Endowment and by The M.J. Joe Leonard Endowment.

LMS Nicole Watts Sewing Basics 2404.05 Production and Introduction to theater classes already have a costume course in place where the students learn how to sew simple hand stitches and how to sew on a button and/ or hook. This grant’s purpose is to design what they want to see on stage for their characters. With these sewing machines and mannequins, students will create small versions of their design and ultimately full-blown costumes for all productions at LMS and LHS.

This grant is funded by The Ken Berry Grant, The Debbie Beasley Grant, The Mary Jane Ripkowski Grant, and the Liberty Lions Club Grant.

LMS Elisha Lemelle Zoom into Physics 3986.00 LISD students will zoom into physics by having the tools to accurately measure the position of objects, G-force, temperature, barometric pressure, humidity and more. This project learning will allow students to analyze the data in real time and deepen their understanding of scientific concepts in force and motion.

This grant is funded in part by The Dawn Forticq Endowment, The JoBeth Willoughby Teaching Grant, The Jana Marie Buchanan Grant, The Norman and Brenda Dykes Endowment and The Liberty County Farm Bureau Endowment.

LMS Kirsti McCarty Maker cart 2.0: The Ultimate STEM cart 9047.79 This grant will fund 40 hands-on learning projects in the STEM area. 15,000 parts will be housed in a rolling cart to be used at the 6th and 7th grade level. Sample projects include weathers stations, catapults, hydraulic lifts, electric circuits, gear and pulley m e c h a nisms, hydroponics, r a c e cars robotics, bridges and more.

Students will be encouraged to use their imaginations in this highly interesting and interactive format.

This grant is funded in part by The Baxter W. Dunagan, Sr. Endowment, The Miles Foundation Grant, The Bill Griffin Sr Endowment, The Laura Jane Hartel Endowment and The Rick Mearns Grant.

LES Laura D’Camp Child Centered Active Music Making 6599.88 Elementary music students are expected to: sing and play classroom instruments accurately; reproduce, create, and improvise; perform part-work; read, write, and interpret music notation. All of the objectives can be fulfilled directly with Orff instrument experience. The fundamental premise of the Orff approach is that children learn music by creating it themselves.

The rhythm instruments used are both melodic and percussive. Removable bars on xylophones facilitate student’s learning, and the music follows elemental forms based on natural speech and body rhythms, familiar melodic patterns, and simple forms designed for firsttime musicians.

This grant funded by The Mildred Arnold Endowment, The Dr. Reese and Sara Brown, The Nora Miles Endowment and The Dr. Frank S. Griffin Grant.

SJE Jessie Smith Learning By Doing: Child Centered Instruments 6599.88 The Orff-Schulwerk Approach to Music Education will be implemented with rhythmic instruments. LES also has access to extensive Orff-Schulwerk lessons and activities through our MusicPlay-Online subscription. The Orff-Schulwerk Approach utilizes a four-stage learning process: imitation, exploration, literacy, and improvisation, all of which are higher order skills.

The success of this project will be measured several ways, including individual and group performances during class, and public performance of learned skills. In addition, students in the volunteer groups will develop performance portfolios that include recordings of imitation, exploration, literacy, and improvisation throughout the process.

This grant funded by The Bruce and Tina Blake Endowment, The Vara Martin Daniel Teaching Grant for the Fine Arts, Grants are funded through contributions to the Liberty ISD Education Foundation by individual donors, businesses, corporations and community service organizations as well as through profits from our fundraising events. This year’s six grants total $37,251.01. Since 2007, the total grant funding to LISD is $325,510.00 LISD Education Foundation’s Casino Night fundraiser was held Mar. 4, 2023 at the TVE. Fundraisers like this one fund our Innovative Teaching Program. If you would like to donate to help fund future grants, please go to https://securepayment. link/libertyeducationfoundation/ . To contact the Foundation or for more information about joining in our efforts, visit our website at libertyeducationfoundation. net or call Bruce Wright, Foundation Executive Director at 936-641-0367.