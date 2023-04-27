Lady Panthers easily take game one over Lady Raiders 16-1

ANAHUAC - The Liberty Lady Panthers put on a display of hitting in game one on Wednesday night in Anahuac by banging out 19 hits and hitting a couple of homers in a 16-1 win in five innings over the Lumberton Lady Raiders in a Class 4A Region III Bi-district series. Liberty leads the series 1-0, with game two coming on Thursday back in Anahuac.

Hollie Thomas and Abby Key each homered and finished with three hits and three RBIs. Bailee Slack also had three hits and two RBIs.

The Lady Panthers put up a couple of runs in their first at bat. Alex Wiley had a single to score Slack and then with the bases loaded, Brookelyn Taylor was hit-by-a-pitch to score Reese Evans and the score was 2-0. Liberty then busted the game open in the second. Breezy Pantalion doubled, then scored as Slack also doubled to make it 3-0. Evans then followed with an RBI single and the lead was 4-0. Thomas then stepped to the plate and went opposite field with a two-run home run and the advantage was up to 6-0. A single by Wiley and a double by Abby Vickers put runners on second and third, which allowed Kylee Bishop to get an RBI with a grounder and the Lady Panthers had a 7-0 advantage.

Thomas added an RBI single in the third to run the lead to 8-0. Lumberton put a couple of runners on in the bottom of the third, but Evans made a diving catch for the second out of the inning that saved a run. Taylor then finished the Lady Raiders off with a strikeout to keep them scoreless.

The Lady Panthers put up three more runs in the fourth and then five in the fifth. Key hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and then Bishop and Slack each added RBI singles later on to make it 16-0. The Lady Raiders did score a run in their last at bat for the final score of 16-1.

Taylor and Bishop combined for nine strikeouts.

Pantalion added three hits, while Evans and Wiley finished with two hits each.