Allegations against Hardin ISD employee under investigation

On November 13, 2024, the Hardin Independent School District was notified of allegations of inappropriate communication with a student by a district employee.

The District has been in direct contact with law enforcement and is assisting in an investigation. We are deeply troubled by this report and have zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and expect all district employees to adhere to the highest standards of conduct. The employee has been removed from school grounds and placed on administrative leave.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, and to respect the privacy of all persons involved, the District will not be providing any additional information about this matter. We respectfully ask everyone to refrain from speculation regarding the allegations as it may have the unintended consequence of interfering with the ongoing investigation.

The safety and well-being of our students are the District’s utmost priority and we believe it is important that parents/staff are notified as soon as possible of this situation. The District will remain focused on providing a safe and supportive learning environment throughout this process.

Hardin ISD Administration