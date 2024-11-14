Hardin ISD Principal arrested

On November 14, 2024, The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dr. Chad Dwight Barrett a 56-year-old W/M from Hardin for Possession / Promotion of Child Pornography which is a Felony 3. This comes after a juvenile student and his mother came into the Sheriff’s Office to file a report about a social media video that the juvenile had received, believed to have been sent by Barrett. At the beginning of the investigation, Investigators were made aware that Dr. Barrett is the Hardin Middle School Principal.

Investigators went to the Hardin Middle School and met with Dr. Barrett who was cooperative and gave a statement to Investigators. During the investigation of this complaint, Investigators were able to determine that Barrett had pictures and videos on his personal cell phone containing Child Pornography.

The Criminal Investigation Division for Sheriff’s Office is asking for parents who have children that attend Hardin Middle School to speak with their children to make sure that they have not received any inappropriate messages, photos, or videos from Barrett. If your child has, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Immediately, at 936-336-4500 and ask to speak with an Investigator.

Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office stated, “I encourage all parents who have kids with cell phones, and or access to social media to monitor who your child is communicating with on social media, for the protection of your child.”