Dayton teacher under investigation for inappropriate communication with student

DAYTON - An investigation is underway after an educator at Dayton High School allegedly had inappropriate communications with a student.

DISD officials were made aware of the situation on Wednesday, April 19, and have handed the investigation over to the Harris County Pct. 3 Constables office, which handles school security in the district, according to Dr. Travis Young, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

“Dayton High School was recently made aware of an allegation regarding a staff member. Dayton Independent School District has placed a staff member on administrative leave pending an investigation. Dayton ISD’s number one priority is student and staff safety,” the district said in a statement.

The situation raised eyebrows after alleged messages between the teacher and student surfaced on a local Facebook group page. The post has since been taken down.

Young said the investigation was in the early stages and the teacher has been placed on administrative lead.

The Vindicator will have more details when they are made available.