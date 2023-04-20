Lady Panthers down Lady Hawks 8-4 on Senior Day

LIBERTY- Hollie Thomas and Abby Vickers combined for six hits and four RBIs. The Liberty Lady Panthers doubled up Hardin-Jefferson 8-4 on a night that Liberty honored their two senior's Reese Evans and Alex Wiley. Evans finished with two hits and an RBI, while Wiley added an RBI double.

Kamdyn Chandler pitched five innings and struck out eight in getting the win. Kylee Bishop pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

The Lady Panthers moved in front with a run in the bottom of the second inning as Vickers singled and then scored on a Breezy Pantalion single to make it 1-0. Liberty pushed three more across in the third. Thomas homered to center field for a 2-0 advantage, and then back-to-back doubles by Chandler and Wiley made the score 3-0. Vickers then singled home Wiley and the Lady Panthers led 4-0.

Liberty blew the game open in the fourth inning. Brookelyn Taylor and Bailee Slack each singled and then Evans followed with an RBI single to plate Taylor and the score was 5-0. Thomas then doubled to the gap to bring home two more; the advantage was 7-0. Chandler then hit a grounder to first base that was booted and that would allow pinch/runner Marina Bourgeois to score and the lead was 8-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Hawks loaded the bases and Powell would hit a grand slam for Hardin-Jefferson and the lead was cut in half at 8-4. Bishop pitched the final two innings to get the save for the Lady Panthers.

Chandler added two hits at the plate.