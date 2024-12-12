Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hardin senior awarded Presidential Scholarship

News
Schoolhouse News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Abbey Lanier is excited to begin her college career at Lamar University with Big Red cheering her on.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Abbey Lanier, recipient of the Presidential Scholarship worth $100,000 is surprised to see a presentation in her honor. Behind her are family members excited to show their support.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin ISD Superintendent Scott Mackey shares kind words about Abbey Lanier’s academic success.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Abbey Lanier is joined by Hardin High School counselors Yuri Hernandez, left of Lanier, and Dawn White, right of Lanier. Also showing support are Big Red and Hardin High School Principal Robert Thibodeaux, Ed.D.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Abbey Lanier is joined by Lamar University representatives and family members, including parents, stepparents, sister, grandparents, an aunt and a cousin.

HARDIN — A high school student was pleasantly surprised to see a cluster of Lamar University representatives hand her a ...

