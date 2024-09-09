LISD issues statement on potential threat

This morning Liberty ISD received an anonymous notification regarding a potential threat made against Liberty Middle School via Snapchat. Liberty ISD administration worked to identify the student who allegedly made the threat from the information provided and worked with the City of Liberty Police Department to locate and make contact with the student and their parent before school started. All necessary actions will now be taken regarding the incident by District officials and the justice system.

I want to take this opportunity to remind all of our parents and students that threats involving our School District will never be dismissed as “someone playing around” or as a “joke.” Students found in violation can face serious criminal charges and expulsion from Liberty ISD.

I want to remind staff, substitute teachers, parents, community members and our students of the importance of reporting all safety concerns through our anonymous reporting system, to a trusted adult, or to a school administrator.

I appreciate the quick response by Chief Gary Martin and the City of Liberty Police Department in conjunction with our SRO Officer Stanislas.

–

Dusty McGee, Superintendent