Chambers County Update on Tropics

Chambers County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Francine. Below is a brief summary of the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. call and actions that the County is currently taking to prepare.

TS Francine

The storm has shifted east and NWS is currently predicting a somewhat minimal impact to Chambers County, but there is currently a Hurricane Warning for Chambers County’s coastal communities

TS Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 to 48 hours

Impacts will begin to be felt in Chambers County late tomorrow night through Wednesday

Expected impacts include:

Low chance of sustained and/or hurricane force winds 1-3 feet of storm surge possible in coastal and low-lying areas Some potential for flash flooding



The County is taking the following actions to prepare:

Pushing out updates as appropriate via Facebook, ChambersWarns and email

All updates are shared with local media outlets If internet and phones go down, information will be distributed daily to fire departments and posted at those locations

Communicating with Entergy and CenterPoint to ensure readiness

Preparing County-owned facilities and equipment

Our Health Department is working with local healthcare providers to ensure readiness

The STEAR (2-1-1) registry has been downloaded and Health Department staff are ready to begin contacting those individuals if necessitated by the storm

Shelter and cooling center staff are on standby and prepared to open if necessitated by the weather

There are currently NO shelters or cooling centers open



We are encouraging residents to:

Prepare for the worst-case scenario – there is still some uncertainty in the storm track

Make preparations at their homes and properties Pick up groceries Pick up medication

Sign up for ChambersWarns – visit chamberswarns.org

Follow legitimate sources of information

Resources: