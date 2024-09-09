Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
LISD issues statement on potential threat
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Chambers County Update on Tropics

Posted in:
Chambers County
  • Article Image Alt Text

Chambers County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Francine. Below is a brief summary of the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. call and actions that the County is currently taking to prepare.

 

TS Francine

  • The storm has shifted east and NWS is currently predicting a somewhat minimal impact to Chambers County, but there is currently a Hurricane Warning for Chambers County’s coastal communities
  • TS Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 to 48 hours
  • Impacts will begin to be felt in Chambers County late tomorrow night through Wednesday
  • Expected impacts include:
    • Low chance of sustained and/or hurricane force winds
    • 1-3 feet of storm surge possible in coastal and low-lying areas
    • Some potential for flash flooding 

 

The County is taking the following actions to prepare:

  • Pushing out updates as appropriate via Facebook, ChambersWarns and email
    • All updates are shared with local media outlets
    • If internet and phones go down, information will be distributed daily to fire departments and posted at those locations
  • Communicating with Entergy and CenterPoint to ensure readiness
  • Preparing County-owned facilities and equipment
  • Our Health Department is working with local healthcare providers to ensure readiness
  • The STEAR (2-1-1) registry has been downloaded and Health Department staff are ready to begin contacting those individuals if necessitated by the storm
  • Shelter and cooling center staff are on standby and prepared to open if necessitated by the weather
    • There are currently NO shelters or cooling centers open

 

We are encouraging residents to:

  • Prepare for the worst-case scenario – there is still some uncertainty in the storm track
    • Make preparations at their homes and properties
    • Pick up groceries
    • Pick up medication
  • Sign up for ChambersWarns – visit chamberswarns.org
  • Follow legitimate sources of information

 

Resources:

  • Entergy
    • Download the Entergy app. Report outages or check on the status of power at a home or business. 
    • Search the View Outages map. Stay informed about outage locations and restoration progress. 
    • Follow us on social media. Get real-time updates by following Entergy Texas on Facebookand X.  
    • Text us. Sign up for notifications and text OUT to 36778 to report an outage or STAT for updates on a power outage.  
    • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website. The site has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day. 
    • Download the Operation: Storm Ready GuideThis guide will help you plan and prepare for weather emergencies
  • CenterPoint
    • Customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event. 
    • Customers can also find additional resources at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter

The Vindicator Copyright © 2024