Chambers County Update on Tropics
Posted in:
Chambers County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Francine. Below is a brief summary of the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. call and actions that the County is currently taking to prepare.
TS Francine
- The storm has shifted east and NWS is currently predicting a somewhat minimal impact to Chambers County, but there is currently a Hurricane Warning for Chambers County’s coastal communities
- TS Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 to 48 hours
- Impacts will begin to be felt in Chambers County late tomorrow night through Wednesday
- Expected impacts include:
- Low chance of sustained and/or hurricane force winds
- 1-3 feet of storm surge possible in coastal and low-lying areas
- Some potential for flash flooding
The County is taking the following actions to prepare:
- Pushing out updates as appropriate via Facebook, ChambersWarns and email
- All updates are shared with local media outlets
- If internet and phones go down, information will be distributed daily to fire departments and posted at those locations
- Communicating with Entergy and CenterPoint to ensure readiness
- Preparing County-owned facilities and equipment
- Our Health Department is working with local healthcare providers to ensure readiness
- The STEAR (2-1-1) registry has been downloaded and Health Department staff are ready to begin contacting those individuals if necessitated by the storm
- Shelter and cooling center staff are on standby and prepared to open if necessitated by the weather
- There are currently NO shelters or cooling centers open
We are encouraging residents to:
- Prepare for the worst-case scenario – there is still some uncertainty in the storm track
- Make preparations at their homes and properties
- Pick up groceries
- Pick up medication
- Sign up for ChambersWarns – visit chamberswarns.org
- Follow legitimate sources of information
Resources:
- Entergy
- Download the Entergy app. Report outages or check on the status of power at a home or business.
- Search the View Outages map. Stay informed about outage locations and restoration progress.
- Follow us on social media. Get real-time updates by following Entergy Texas on Facebookand X.
- Text us. Sign up for notifications and text OUT to 36778 to report an outage or STAT for updates on a power outage.
- Visit the Entergy Storm Center website. The site has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
- Download the Operation: Storm Ready Guide. This guide will help you plan and prepare for weather emergencies
- CenterPoint
- Customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event.
- Customers can also find additional resources at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter.