Temporary school lockdowns lifted

There was a shooting this morning in an area between Daisetta and Raywood, and the suspect fled, leading to a lockdown of campuses in Hardin, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty ISDs.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers, out of an abundance of caution, said that schools were put on lockdown at the time.

Law enforcement continues investigating the incident but believes none of the schools are in imminent danger.

The incident occurred at a residence on CR 193 and is believed to be a family argument. No one was shot, but individuals were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained due to shattered glass.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area and is said to be driving a Toyota Camry, gray or black.