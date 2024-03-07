Voters bail on Bailes, Holt wins

LIBERTY — It was a long night as the votes came into the election's office on the courthouse square, and some voters were certainly left happier than others as the totals were announced Tuesday.

For Liberty County voters, the Primary results were more than just party nominations; they were the unofficial election of leaders going forward the next four years, as no Democrats sought office on the ballot locally.

21.7 percent of registered voters cast a vote this election cycle, with a majority of those 11,336 voting in the Republican Primary and only 920 Democrats casting votes in the county. Voting was up from 2022 when only 18.87 percent voted.

Up ballot, Liberty County voters helped decide the office of House District 18 State Representative after one of the fiercest contests in recent memory, with issues like school choice and Colony Ridge taking center stage.

The district includes Liberty, Hardin, San Jacinto, and East Montgomery counties.

"I am so humbled that the Republicans of HD 18 spoke with a united, clear voice. Tonight, they chose a conservative Republican representative to send to Austin," said Janis Holt.

Holt, the challenger with the backing of names like Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott, came up big in the race to unseat incumbent Ernest Bailes. By the night's end, Holt garnered the needed votes to avoid a runoff, defeating Bailes and third candidate Stephen Missick.

"I do not take lightly the responsibility that my team and I will share, but we anxiously look forward to redefining representation in HD 18 and proving that the voters of HD 18 made the right choice," Holt told The Vindicator.

Bailes, who was first elected in 2016, is hopeful that Holt would represent the ideals of the people in the district going forward.

"It was an honor to serve Liberty County. I wish Mrs. Holt the best of luck. I pray that our voice in Austin continues to be that of our people here at home," Bailes said.

Holt is expected to face a Libertarian challenger in Shanna Steele, who was that party’s candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, on the ballot this November.

The night's big race locally saw incumbent Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman holding off challenger Michelle Mangum-Merendino with the biggest countywide win this election cycle

In the race for Tax Assessor-Collector, incumbent Richard Brown staved off Linda Chapman in the closest race of the night locally. Chapman managed to fall just 197 votes short and managed to do so without a single campaign sign.

Down ballot, Pct. 1 County Commissioner Bruce Karbowski staved off opponent Toby Wilburn, while Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire won another term by defeating "B.J." Kevin Burton Jr.

Contested Constable's races saw all three incumbents win another term.

Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop defeated challenger Chance Maddox, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter beat Chad Pafford, and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness soundly defeated John Joslin.

Several uncontested races were also decided last night, and Sheriff Bobby Rader was the big vote-getter, with 8,523 voting in favor of the longtime lawman.

Liberty County Court-at-Law Judge Place 2 Wes Hinch will have a second term. County Attorney Matthew Poston will remain in his post, while Constables Mark "Maddog" Davison and Robby Thornton will seek another four years.

In the Constable Pct. 2 race, John Tucker will take over for current Constable Les Hulsey at the end of this term.

Locally, Republicans gave the thumbs up to Donald Trump as their nominee, with 9,346 votes in favor of the former president. Democrats tapped President Joe Biden with 784 votes.

Provisional ballots will be added to the totals but will likely not impact the races.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, where residents will have a say in the race for president, U.S. Senator, and several other key races, including U.S. House District 36, between incumbent Brian Babin and Democrat nominee Dayna Steel.

The Vindicator will have follow-up information on some of these races and more in the coming weeks. Below are numbers from races of local importance.

REPUBLICAN PARTY RESULTS

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36 (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY)

Jonathan "Pipeliner" Mitchell - 2,290 23.28%

Brian Babin - 7,548* 76.72%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 18 (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY)

Stephen Andrew Missick - 896 8.86%

Ernest Bailes - 4,072 40.25%

Janis Holt - 5,148* 50.89%

JUSTICE, 9TH COURT OF APPEALS, PLACE 4 (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY)

Kent Chambers – 6,050* 71.61%

Kenna Seiler – 2,398 28.39%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 253RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Michelle Mangum-Merendino - 4,049 40.66%

Jennifer L. Bergman - 5,909* 59.34%

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2

Wesley N. Hinch - 8,080* 100%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Matthew Poston - 7,906* 100%

SHERIFF

Robert "Bobby" Rader - 8,523* 100%

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Linda L. Chapman - 4,690 48.97%

Richard "Ricky" L. Brown - 4,887* 51.03%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Bruce Karbowski - 1,504* 52.62%

Toby W. Wilburn - 1,354 47.38%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

David S. Whitmire – 740* 65.84%

B.J. Kevin Burton Jr. - 384 34.16%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

Chance Maddox - 367 26.03%

Tammy Bishop - 1,043* 73.97%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

John Tucker – 453* 100%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

Mark "Maddog" Davison - 1,220* 100%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

Robert Earl "Robby" Thornton Jr. - 2,577* 100%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5

Chad Pafford - 687 34.42%

S. David Hunter - 1,309* 65.58%

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 6

John Joslin - 616 38.38%

Zack Harkness – 989* 61.62%

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR

Wesley Thomas – 7,494 100%

DEMOCRAT PARTY RESULTS

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36 (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY)

Dayna Steel – 818* 100%

DEMOCRAT PARTY CHAIR

Michael Mark – 843* 100%

Denotes Winner *