Can you dig it, Dayton?

Professional wrestling has been a staple of Texas sports for many years. If you live in Texas, almost everyone has a story about watching Paul Boesch’s Houston Wrestling in the Sam Houston Coliseum or seeing the world-famous Von Erichs wrestle in the Dallas Sportatorium. Now it looks like Dayton may become a new center for professional wrestling as two-time WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Booker T brings his wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, to the city.

The Dayton City Council voted on Monday night to allow the wrestling company to hold monthly wrestling events in the Dayton Community Center.

“We don’t just want to run events in Dayton; we want to get involved in the community. We want to come out to city events, speak at the schools, and help local businesses in the area. We are looking to make Dayton a second home base for Reality of Wrestling. We plan on bringing live monthly wrestling events to the City of Dayton. Not only live events, but we will be filming some of our weekly television shows from Dayton to put a spotlight on the city,” said Booker T.

The 20,000 sq. ft. Booker T’s World Gym Arena in Texas City is the headquarters for Reality of Wrestling and serves as a world-renowned training facility for wrestling students. Many of Booker T’s students and ROW alumni have gone on to work in the WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. The ROW has been holding family-friendly live events for many years in the arena, which are televised weekly on Youtube. The ROW team recently made national headlines for their creative out-of-the-box thinking during the Covid lockdowns, drive-in wrestling, where fans could watch live wrestling from their vehicles while tuning in to a unique radio station to hear the play-by-play commentary of the matches.

Over the last few years, Reality of Wrestling has increased in popularity and has grown a loyal fanbase.

Fans can look forward to that big fight feel as Booker T plans to bring the best Reality of Wrestling has to offer to battle it out for the Dayton crowd.

“We plan on bringing some of our premier events to Dayton, which will include high profile matches as well as some of the top names on the wrestling scene.”

Dayton, no doubt, will enjoy the hard-hitting, fastpaced action of Reality of Wrestling.

Be sure to follow The Vindicator Sports for all of the Reality of Wrestling Dayton news, as well as event cards, dates, and times.