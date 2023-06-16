Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Dayton hosts 7-on-7 State Qualifier
Next article
T-Mobile Opens First Retail Store in Liberty
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Abbott Signs Save Women's Sports Act

Posted in:
News
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today signed the Save Women's Sports Act passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session into law at the Texas Capitol. This new law will protect the integrity of women's sports by prohibiting biological men from competing against female athletes at Texas colleges and universities.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2023