T-Mobile Opens First Retail Store in Liberty

T-Mobile welcomed its first customers on June 16 with the opening of a new retail store in Liberty, Texas. The company’s first store in Liberty is located at 2139 Highway 146 Bypass, Suite 700, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 Noon to 7 p.m. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration, with food, music, and special giveaways, is scheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m.

Customers and wireless shoppers living in Liberty now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose wireless phone and 5G Home internet plans, as well as activate new smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. The next closest T-Mobile store is about 30 miles south in Baytown.

The store is part of the company’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country. Last year, T-Mobile opened nearly a dozen new stores across Texas and now has more than 400 retail locations across the Lone Star state with plans to add more storefronts in 2023.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That's why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. "

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – providing grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. T-Mobile is committing $25 million in grants over 5 years. So far, nine towns in Texas, including Cleveland, Hearne, and Los Fresnos - have been awarded grants totaling $450,000. Towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.