Armstrong surpasses 1,000 career points at Hull-Daisetta

She stands at only 5'1, but don't let that fool you. Kaylei Armstrong knows how to play the game of basketball, and when she gets it going, she can get buckets by the dozens for Hull-Daisetta.

The junior guard scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season and now stands at over 1,200 points during her Lady Cats career.

Before Friday night's game against rival West Hardin, Hull-Daisetta high school had a pre-game ceremony for Armstrong. She finished with 13 points as the Lady Cats came up short against the Lady Oilers 47-42.

"That one stuck with me for a couple of days, " said Armstrong.

"Losing that one hurt a little bit, but we get to play them again, so we just have to shake that one off.”

Several times in the second half, Armstrong was held on a few drives and bodied as she tried to get to the bucket. It took a toll on her.

"On Saturday, that was probably the sorest I have ever been after a game."

Last year as a sophomore, Armstrong scored 130 points in two games against the Sabine Pass Lady Sharks. In the first contest, Armstrong put up an impressive 59 points, but in game two, she made it rain with 71 points. Averaging 65 points a game against anyone is impressive, and Armstrong is due to face off with them again this Friday on the road in Sabine Pass.

Armstrong not only plays basketball but also plays volleyball, runs track and cross country, and softball, and is a cheerleader.

"I love staying busy. That is who I am," added Armstrong.

But make no mistake about it; basketball is her first love, as she also plays for an AAU team out of Baytown called Level Up Elite.

Hull-Daisetta and Armstrong have already picked up wins over Class 3A, 4A, and 5A opponents this season.

Armstrong hopes to lead the Lady Cats deep into the playoffs this season.

"We have never got out of the first round of the playoffs, so that is something we definitely want to do this year."

Kaylie is already being recruited and said the whole process is pretty exciting for her.

"My dream is to play at the next level, so that is something I keep working for," concluded Armstrong.

Despite her small frame, if you leave Armstrong open or get lazy on defense, #1 will light up the scoreboard in a hurry.