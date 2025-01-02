Best of the Best: All-Liberty County Football Team

The All-Liberty County Football Team Player of the Year is Hardin Hornets standout Trevor Jones. The junior helped lead the Hornets to their best season in recent history and one of the most exciting in school history.
Hardin Hornets Head Football Coach Chad Taylor has been named The Vindicator’s Coach of the Year for 2024, leading the Hornets to a playoff appearance and a 7-4 record.
Hull-Daisetta Bobcat, all around everything, was named the Jack of All Trades Award winner for the 2024 football season. Smith has been a standout over the past few seasons in Bobcat country.
