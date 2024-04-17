Harrison tapped as new Liberty AD/HC

LIBERTY — Only weeks after the resignation of Chris Lakey, the Liberty ISD Board of Trustees has voted to name Kedrick Harrison as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Harrison most recently served as Defensive Coordinator at Cleveland High School, only spending one season with the Indians. Now, he has made the move to the south end of the county and is looking forward to taking the lead in Panther Country.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity. You know, I think it's a great day to be a Panther, and I'm looking to go to work and restore the pride in the community in the school district and our athletes that we coach and hopefully going to great job," Harrison said.

Harrison is looking forward to becoming a part of the community, which reminds him of his hometown just up the road in Coldspring, where he was a football standout for the Trojans and credited his former coaches Bryan Barbay and Blake Morrison.

Harrison played collegiately at Stephen F. Austin State University, picking up second-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2016.

After graduation Harrison spent time coaching at the college level, with stops at Missouri Western State and Southwestern Oklahoma State University, before transitioning to the high school level.

Harrison has been married to his lovely wife, Daylyn Harrison, for two years, but they have known one another for most of their lives. They grew up just down the road from one another, him a Trojan and her a Livingston Lion.

He did point out that there were no kids in the picture, not yet anyway.

Daylyn, who serves as Cleveland ISD Director of Girls Athletics, is excited by the opportunity and believes her husband will do great things for the black and gold.

"We're excited to watch him transition into this new role and to change the lives that he's going to change. I think he's going to do great," she said.

Harrison has already met with the coaches and some athletes at LHS and is ready to get to work.