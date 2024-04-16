Dianne Davis Caninenberg, 82, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024. She was born on December 19, 1941, to Max William Davis and Betty Williams Davis. Dianne spent her childhood in various cities in Texas and time in Mexico with her grandparents. She later moved to Anahuac, Texas, where she met her husband, Vernon Caninenberg. They were married on December 19, 1957, in Anahuac, Texas, and made their home in Liberty, Texas.

Dianne was a homemaker and mother who assisted Vernon with his bookkeeping business. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Liberty Fire Department and worked for Boothe Well Service, Thomas Wheat Law Firm, Liberty County Judge's Office, and the Hospital District.

Dianne loved to sew and crochet. She made many beautiful afghans for family and friends. She had an incredible green thumb and could grow anything. Her African violets were beautiful. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, dominoes, and any game we proposed. She loved to bake and cook. If you had a birthday and she knew about it, you would get a scrumptious cake from her. Dianne loved food of all kinds and never passed up a delicious dessert. She always had a smile to share with anyone she met. Dianne loved her family tremendously and was proud to watch them grow and accomplish their dreams. One of the things she missed the most was camping with family and friends and her four-legged babies – 3 Boston Terriers – Tinka, Bailey, and Bella. She loved traveling with her children to Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri and a cruise to Alaska.

She spent the last 18 months at Magnolia Place and Liberty Healthcare. She acquired many new friends and looked forward to card games with her daughters and friends. She also acquired a love for Bingo! When she wasn’t playing cards, she loved to read, work puzzle books, and watch TV. Dianne also enjoyed the home-cooked meals her son would bring her on the weekends. She has been a ray of sunshine and a great friend to many in our community and will be greatly missed.

We especially thank her caregivers, CNAs, nurses, and therapists. We appreciate all the love and support you gave our Mom!

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; and the Father of her children, Vernon Caninenberg. She is survived by her children: daughters Debbie Polasek (Wes) of Liberty, Texas, Lynn Neely of Orange, Texas and son Kent Caninenberg of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren: Chris Caninenberg (Kristin), BJ Helton, Angie Vargas (Andrew), Lamar Bean, Tiffany Henderson (Neal), Krystal Pittman, Liz Polasek (Arron); great-grandchildren: Drew, Cooper and Adelyn Vargas, CJ Pittman, Aubrey Slaten and Clara Caninenberg; her loving sister Carol Nielsen (Bob) of Lake Jackson, Texas; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers: Chris Caninenberg, Lamar Bean, Wes Polasek, Neal Henderson, Danny Cupid and Bairn Leonard.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Allison Funeral Service with Pastor Chuck Fountain officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com