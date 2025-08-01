Hometown Heroes: Faith in Basketball

HARDIN— A trio of basketball enthusiasts have set out on a mission aimed at strengthening faith, while teaching the game to young ladies across Liberty County.

A.J. Scott, Lalo Tristan and JJ Lozano are all leading the way for Covenant Hoops on and off the court, while instilling life lessons and striving to make better ballplayers.

"It's all about giving back to the community and these girls," said Scott.

For Scott, Tristan and Lozano this is their first year and it has given instant satisfaction to all three of them.

"If we can just make an impact in their life and just change one thing, it is very gratifying," said Lozano.

Covenant Hoops has an 11th and 12th grade team and a fifth and sixth grade team as well.

The upper age group is made up of girls from Hardin, Liberty and Dayton. The lower age group has girls from Hardin and Liberty.

Both teams have competed throughout the summer, and earlier this month, they took part in the Alodia 2025 National Championship in Tomball, for which each squad qualified in previous tournaments.

"One of the main things we want to teach these ladies is how to overcome adversity," Lozano said. "Turn to God in the tough times and just believe all the time."

The main thing that is always conveyed is Christ first and then everything else comes second. Whether after games or at practice, the Covenant Hoops teams always end with a prayer.

During the national tournament, the younger squad took on some larger competitors. With most of the Covenant Hoops squad on the younger spectrum, they gave their all when playing a team that was much bigger and older.

With the score being lopsided for most of the game, Covenant Hoops finished the final six minutes by scoring five points, matching their opponent down the stretch.

"We celebrate the little wins and that is some of the things we are teaching them," said Scott.

Despite the score, the girls never stopped hustling and played till the final whistle.

"If we can just make one difference in their lives then we feel like we have won," added Lozano.

Tristan, who played basketball at Hardin, wants it to be their happy place when they come to practice.

"I had a girl come up to me and told me I was the only reason that she played,” Tristan said. “That is the reason we are doing this and that is one of the best feelings in the world."

To play or learn more about Covenant Hoops, contact A.J. Scott at 832-401-1695.

