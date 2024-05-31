Liberty blows past Canton 10-0 in State Semifinals

Liberty seniors Ashlyn Cordova, Hollie Thomas, and Bailee Slack after their 10-0 victory over Canton on Thursday night in the State Semifinals. All three seniors got to walk from third base to home after the game to celebrate their graduation from Liberty High School.
Liberty's Abby Vickers at second base against Canton on Thursday night at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!