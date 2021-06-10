Liberty claims another State Championship with a 10-3 victory over Calallen Posted in: NewsSports Liberty senior’s Jaylen Prichard, Kaci West, and Mikaelah Burkland finished their Lady Panther careers with Two State Championships. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky The Liberty Lady Panthers celebrate their 2021 Class 4A Softball State Championship defeating Calallen 10-3 in Austin. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky Liberty’s Maci Beam heads for home on Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field in Austin in the Class 4A State Championship win over Calallen 10-3. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky Austin-For the second time in four years, the Liberty Lady Panthers are Class 4A State Champs in Texas. The 2021 ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!