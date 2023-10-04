Liberty County Prayer March dedicated to youth

LIBERTY – Over the past several years, the first Saturday in October has become a particularly special date, as residents from across Liberty County have joined together in hopes of lifting the community in prayer, and this Saturday will mark the fourth gathering.

This year’s event is set for this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Noon and will begin at the Vara Faye Martin Daniel Pavillion at the Liberty City Hall.

The march, a vision of organizer Jane Delaney, has grown yearly as community members have honored our military, first responders, and government officials.

“This year, our prayer march will be dedicated to our local youth,” said Delaney.

Delaney hopes the march will be seen as a way of lifting up young people and asking God for blessings over future generations.

Area youth are invited to join the march and lead the way through downtown Liberty, with several church youth groups leading marchers in chants between stops. Organizers have been working to reach out to local church youth groups to fill the streets with as many young people as possible.

“We are hopeful, excited, and enthusiastic about getting every youth leader in the county committed to our Fourth Annual Prayer March,” said Delaney.

This year’s event will also be the first since the passing of Rev. Dwight Pruitt, a key part of the first three marches and a beloved son of Liberty County.

“Rev. Dwight Pruitt was an inspirational leader and powerful example of Godly service principles and integrity throughout Liberty County,” said Delaney.

Pruitt’s family will be on hand to help honor his memory and kick off the event as they read the scripture that has symbolized the march each year.

2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people which are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

As always, music will be provided by Karla Burris and Appointed by Grace, and this year, joining in on the youth theme will be the Liberty High School Choir.

Things are set to get underway at the Vara Faye Daniel Pavilion, where local community leaders are expected to welcome attendees and introduce several area church leaders and elected officials before beginning the march around town.

Area pastors will offer prayer and ask for God’s blessing at each stop, with locations set for Liberty City Hall, the Liberty County Courthouse, Liberty First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Liberty, and the Immaculate Conception Church.

Everyone is invited to bring a chair to the pavilion or come out on their golf cart or bicycle. The event is not political, and organizers ask that attendees refrain from wearing political attire.

For more information on the Prayer March, contact Jane Delaney at (713) 248- 9204 or email adelaney3@comcast.net, DeDe Taylor at ( 936) 334.6043 or email at dedetaylor@hotmail.com, Russell Payne at (936) 336.3611 or email at russell.payne@thevindicator.com.